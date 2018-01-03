South Fargo Apartment Fire

The Fargo Fire Department says it appears the fire started in an apartment bathroom ceiling.

Residents in a South Fargo apartment building had an early wakeup call this morning as they were evacuated from their building due to a fire.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at 2421 20th Ave South in Fargo.

Once crews were on scene, the apartment was evacuated and the fire was put out quickly.

Residents were out of the apartment for no longer than an hour.

Nobody was injured and they are still investigating the cause.