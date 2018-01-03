West Fargo Family Searching for Missing Man

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo family says their son has gone missing.

They say Derrick Jacobs was last seen on December 31st around 1:30 a.m. near his home on South University Drive in Fargo.

In a Facebook post, Derrick’s parents say they are worried about him and just want to hear that he is okay.

Police in Fargo have confirmed that they are looking into his disappearance.

If you have any information on Derrick’s whereabouts contact police.