Body Discovered After High Speed Chase Near Rapid City is Suspect’s Mother

FARGO, N.D. -- Many people who have come to Heartsprings Community Healing Center with a traumatic brain injury say they often feel isolated from society because of their disability. The F-M Area Foundation is now…
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. -- An explosion and fire has damaged a grain processing elevator in East Grand Forks. Firefighters fought the blaze at MGI Grain Processing in subzero temperatures Wednesday night. The fire…
CASS COUNTY, ND -- A man from Hickson was hurt this morning after driving into a North Dakota DOT snow plow. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on the I-29 and Highway 46 overpass. The 64-year-old man was…