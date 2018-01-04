Emergency Need for Baby Food

FARGO, ND — 42 children being sheltered at the YWCA are in need of baby food and Goldmark Property Management is asking for your help.

The two organizations have partnered up to collect baby food right now until the 11th.

The YWCA sent an emergency alert to the organizations they partner with asking for as many donations as they are able to receive.

You can drop off donations at Goldmark’s office or any of their sites in Fargo, Moorhead or West Fargo or directly go to the YWCA.

“We really value giving back to the communities. I mean they obviously support us and we feel like it’s important that we also support them,” said Rayonna Hystead, a Goldmark Marketing Assistant.

“It’s a basic life need, food for these children and if you can do anything just maybe a jar or two, you can spare that much, it would be greatly appreciated,” said Kurt Bollman, the President of Goldmark.

They are in need of all baby food and items except formula.