Fire Crews Battle Elevator Fire in East Grand Forks, Business Fire in Hallock

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — An explosion and fire has damaged a grain processing elevator in East Grand Forks.

Firefighters fought the blaze at MGI Grain Processing in subzero temperatures Wednesday night.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. after a loud explosion was heard.

Employees in the mill at the time made it out safely and called 911.

Fire crews arrived to flames coming from the top of the elevator about 75 to 100 feet above the ground.

A preliminary damage estimate is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

HALLOCK ELECTRIC DETERMINED A TOTAL LOSS

Hallock Electric is a total loss after a fire last night that started around 6:30.

Tracey Frame posted this video to her Facebook page of the massive smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters had to temporarily block Highway 75 as they fought the blaze.

Officials say no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.