Frisco is Feeling Like Fargo…Only in Texas

FRISCO, TX — We continue our coverage of the NDSU football team’s road to the national championship game in Frisco, Texas.

Many of the Bison Faithful have already made their way down to Texas.

No green and gold inside Toyota Stadium quite yet, you won’t see that for a few more days, but if you go just about anywhere in the city, you will see plenty of it.

Bison fans continuing to make the trip down to Frisco, Texas by all different forms of transportation, whether it be through the air or by land.

We were able to catch up with a few of them earlier today.

When you walk into a bar or restaurant in Frisco, Texas during the week of the FCS Championship, it’s almost like the Bison have never left. Returning for the 6th time in the last seven years, there’s still even some green and gold faithful that are making the trip down to the big game for the very first time.

“I don’t know what took so long to be honest. It’s been through four years of college and every year we’re kind of like we made it. I wanted to go and finally now that I’m out of college it kind of just worked together. We got a group of guys to go with so I’m excited for it,” said Croy Goehner, who is in Frisco for the first time.

There are plenty more NDSU fans taking over the city of Frisco making it really feel like Fargo…only in Texas.

“You walk into the bar it’s all Bison fans. You kind of walk around and everyone kind of says ‘hey glad you made it down here, you know, good to see you.’ See friends that I haven’t seen since college,” Croy said.

“It’s unbelievable. I think it says a lot about North Dakota and the Bison as a whole. We want to travel, come down, and have fun. I think it says a lot about the way out players play as well,” said Brett Goehner, who is in Frisco for the first time.

“Sixteen hours away and it feels like a home game. There’s so many Bison fans here and it’s just a lot of fun with all the people. You go out to the bars and it’s full of Bison fans. You go to the game, tailgating it’s all Bison fans everywhere,” said Adam Bell, who is in Frisco for the third time.

It’s really something, you step into a bar or restaurant down here and it really looks as if you’re still in Fargo with all the green and gold down here.