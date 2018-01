Hickson Man Injured After Crash with Snow Plow

The crash is under investigation

CASS COUNTY, ND — A man from Hickson was hurt this morning after driving into a North Dakota DOT snow plow.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on the I-29 and Highway 46 overpass.

The 64-year-old man was driving his pickup on Highway 46 when he hit the passenger side of the plow as it was turning to the on-ramp.

The man was taken to Sanford in Fargo with non-life threatening injuries.

His name has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.