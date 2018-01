Little Things Expected to Play Big Role in FCS Championship

Both teams are emphasizing ball security and minimizing mistakes

FRISCO, Texas — North Dakota State and James Madison boast the two best defenses in FCS, and they bring two of the best offenses along with it.

Many of the players believe the FCS championship game is going to come down to the details.

Student-athletes from both teams cite ball security, success on third down and special teams as potential difference-makers on Saturday.