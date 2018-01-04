NDSU Football Fans Begin to Settle in to Frisco Prior to Title Game

Bison Fans ready to cheer on NDSU.

FRISCO, Texas — North Dakota State fans continued to flock down to Texas for the upcoming FCS national championship game. Fans made the trip down by all forms of transportation, whether it be through the air or by land.

“It is unbelievable. I think it says a lot about North Dakota and the Bison as a whole,” Brett Goehner said. “We want to travel, come down and have fun. I think it says a lot about the way our players play as well.”

His buddy who had been down to Frisco before agreed.

“It is 16 hours away and it feels like a home game,” Adam Bell said. “There are so many Bison fans here. It is just a lot of fun with all the people. You go to the bars and its full of Bison fans. You go to the game, tailgating, it’s all Bison fans everywhere.”