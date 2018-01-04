Pet Connection: Meet Virginia

I can't wait to Meet Virginia.

If you know “Meet Virginia,” by the band Train, you probably know it’s about a woman who, in the words of the song, “loves babies and surprises….wears high heels when she exercises…she’s beautiful.”

This Virginia doesn’t wear high heels, but she does like children and wear a coat outside when it’s cold out. And boy is she beautiful, both inside and out.

Virginia the pit bull came to 4 Luv of Dog rescue with a face full of porcupine quills and some skin allergies. Almost a year later, the white and tan dog with the striking, odd-colored eyes is in great shape and looking for a forever home.

She’s got impeccable manners, gives great kisses and loves to cuddle. She enjoys kids and can keep company with visiting dogs but should be in a home where she is the one to get all the love. If you want a beautiful girl who’s worth singing about, you should really meet Virginia.