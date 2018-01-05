Mayors’ Blue Ribbon Commission Hopes to Educate People on Struggles with Addiction

The commission is getting out into the community because members say addiction shouldn't be a closet discussion

FARGO, ND — The Mayors’ Blue Ribbon Commission is trying to educate more people in the Metro about what it means to struggle with addiction.

More than 10 people died from an opioid overdose in Fargo-Moorhead from January to September 2017.

They say many people have stories to tell about their own experiences or how someone they know has been affected by addiction.

“Addiction is a more prevalent disease in our country than cancer,” said Jennifer Reid of First Step Recovery. “It is universal, there is no demographic, there is no age group, it is an equal opportunity disease and with it, it takes families.”

The commission will talk with any organization or group that would like more education about addiction and the ways people can be a part of the solution.