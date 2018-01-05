All The Winter Outdoor Fun You’ll Need This Season

fargo-moorhead has everything from cross country skiing to ice skating

FARGO, N.D. — Some better weather this weekend means it’s time to spend a little more time outdoors.

The holidays may be over but the winter fun is only beginning in Fargo-Moorhead.

There are all sorts of winter activities to do in Fargo this weekend from ice skating to even fat biking.

“Fat biking is another thing coming up. We’ve noticed a lot of that. A lot of guys will be out there riding the trails in the winter with the big, wide tires and having some fun in the snow on your bike,” said Brandon Moser with Scheels.

But there’s still something else for those who want to stick to the traditional wintertime activities.

Fargo and Moorhead’s Park Districts groomed trails throughout their parks for cross country skiing and snowshoeing.

“People just like cross country skiing because it’s kind of like runners who like to run. Cross country skiers can get out along the river and the trees. They can see nature,” said Dave Leker, deputy director with Fargo Park District. “It’s a low impact sport so you’re not beating up your joints or your hips or your knees. It’s just nice to get outside on a nice, cool day.”

But if you don’t have the equipment for the fun, there’s no need to worry.

Edgewood will have ski and snowshoe rentals in Fargo and Moorhead will have them at M.B. Johnson Park.

“It’s a real convenience thing. We have a real nice selection of skis and snowshoes for people to pick from. It’s kind of a place to warm up when you’re getting your gear on and getting ready. Then we also have our staff that’ll give you some advice as far as just some different ways of snowshoeing,” said Kim Wangler with Moorhead Parks and Recreation.

You can even expect people to be sharpening their seasonal spirit at Scheels.

“We get crazy this time of year, especially like this weekend. We’ve got a big girl’s hockey tournament in town. I can’t tell you how many hundreds of pairs of skates we’ll sharpen this weekend.”

Both Fargo and Moorhead’s Park Districts will have activities going on through February.