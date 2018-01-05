American Red Cross Responding to Numerous House Fires to Help Those in Need

The organization has responded to more than a dozen home fires in the Dakotas Region just this week

REGIONAL — The American Red Cross is lending a helping hand after an apartment fire in Langdon and a house fire in Wahpeton.

They’re providing financial assistance for food, clothing and emergency lodging to the two people from the apartment fire.

Two others at the house fire in Wahpeton also were given emergency housing from the Red Cross.

“This time of year, many people are using space heaters as an alternative heating source and that’s fine,” said Gretchen Hjelmstad, who is with the Red Cross. “But, just make sure that you’re using extra caution with that. Space heaters need space so the rule of thumb is to keep everything that could be flammable at least three feet away from your space heater. Don’t put it on a rug.”

The Red Cross also reminds people to check their smoke alarms on each level of their home.