DAPL Protester Accused of Shooting at Law Enforcement Won’t Get Trial Delay

MORTON COUNTY, ND — Red Fawn Fallis, the woman accused of shooting at law enforcement during the Dakota Access pipeline protests, will not have the opportunity to delay her upcoming trial.
A U.S. District judge is also limiting what will be allowed in court during the trial.
Parties will not be allowed to discuss treaty agreements, protest activities leading up to Fallis’ arrest or whether the protest was necessary to prevent harm.
Fallis is pleading not guilty in the shooting.
No one was hurt.
Trial begins January 29 in Fargo.