Fatal Fire In Alexandria, Minnesota

The call came in shortly before 5:00 a.m., this morning.
Joe Radske,

MINNNEAPOLIS, MN – Two people have died in a mobile home fire in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Smoke and flames were visible when police arrived.

First responders were told that there may be two people inside the home.

The victims were found in a back bedroom.

The cause is under investigation by the Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The victims’ identities will be released pending family notification.

 

 

 

