Fatal Fire In Alexandria, Minnesota

MINNNEAPOLIS, MN – Two people have died in a mobile home fire in Alexandria, Minnesota.

The call came in shortly before 5:00 a.m., this morning.

Smoke and flames were visible when police arrived.

First responders were told that there may be two people inside the home.

The victims were found in a back bedroom.

The cause is under investigation by the Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The victims’ identities will be released pending family notification.