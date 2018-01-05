Fatal Fire In Alexandria, Minnesota The call came in shortly before 5:00 a.m., this morning. January 5, 2018 Joe Radske, MINNNEAPOLIS, MN – Two people have died in a mobile home fire in Alexandria, Minnesota. The call came in shortly before 5:00 a.m., this morning. Smoke and flames were visible when police arrived. First responders were told that there may be two people inside the home. The victims were found in a back bedroom. The cause is under investigation by the Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office. The victims’ identities will be released pending family notification. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Details Released in Death of 12-Year-Old Alexandri... House Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, Returns to Cap... Missing Alexandria Teen Found in Grant County Missing: Alexandria Teenager With Cognitive Disabi...