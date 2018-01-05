Firefighters Battle Car Fire Despite Equipment Freezing on Site

FARGO, ND — Today’s cold weather hampered Fargo firefighters.

The Fire department posting this video on Facebook of firefighters battling an engulfed car next to an apartment building.

The department says some of their equipment froze and prevented them from applying flame-retardant foam to the gas burning under the car.

They were eventually able to put the fire out. It didn’t spread to the garage or the apartment building and no one was hurt.