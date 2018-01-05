Frisco Businesses Thrive (Again) with Bison Fans in Town

NDSU and James Madison showdown on Saturday for the National Title.

FRISCO, Texas — Just 12 months ago, businesses in Frisco, Texas experienced the month of January without North Dakota State fans for the first time since 2010. They definitely noticed a change.

“Obviously, there were not as many people,” Tight Ends Marketing Manager Brittany Foster said. “I think a lot of them had purchased their tickets before hand.”

In just its third year of business, Tight Ends bar in Frisco has experienced the week of the FCS national title with Bison fans in town and without. Foster is one of many business people who enjoy the green and gold in Texas.

“We were actually watching the [semifinal] game. We were cheering, it was awesome. I got a lot of text messages, tweets and Instagram messages on our account saying, ‘We’re coming down. We’re on our way.'”

First year mayor Jeff Cheney also understands the importance of this big event for the city of Frisco.

“It is just a big economic boom for our city,” Cheney said. “As teams come here, our residents love it. Our fans love it. Texas is a football state. We can’t get enough football here. We got the dream match up this year. Of course the Bison, six out of seven years coming back and it will be a revenge game with James Madison who knocked them out [last year].”

On Saturday Bison fans hope to have a big smile on their faces when the final horn sounds, the business owners in the area have already been smiling ear to ear since the semifinal game on December 15th.