HS Play of the Week Nominees: January 5

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature a pair of basketball plays.

In the first play, Moorhead Spud Sam Haiby dribbles behind the back, drives to the hoop, lays it in, and draws the foul.

In play No. 2, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Tanner Tahran shovel passes it to Aiden Leach under the basket who rolls in the reverse layup.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.