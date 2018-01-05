HS Play of the Week Nominees: January 5

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. —  This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature a pair of basketball plays.

In the first play, Moorhead Spud Sam Haiby dribbles behind the back, drives to the hoop, lays it in, and draws the foul.

In play No. 2, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Tanner Tahran shovel passes it to Aiden Leach under the basket who rolls in the reverse layup.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.

Related Post

HS Play of the Week Nominees: October 13
Play of the Week Nominees: September 22
HS Play of the Week Nominees: October 20
Moorhead Hockey Heads into Finals for HS Play of t...

You Might Like

Bismarck, Devils Lake Losing Two More Box Stores

  REGIONAL -- Sears Holdings Corporation has announced more closures of stores in Devils Lake and in Bismarck. The Sears store in Bismarck will be closing its doors between early March and early April. Kmart in Devils Lake will also…