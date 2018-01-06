Creative Plains Foundation Giving Kids More Opportunities to Express Themselves Artistically

they had them design thank you cards

FARGO, N.D. — We can’t forget to thank all the people who gave us gifts for the holidays.

That’s why the Creative Plains Foundation provided free materials for kids to make thank you cards.

Kids created their own cards instead of just filling out ones from the store.

Creative Plains hosted the event to also help kids express themselves more.

“Creative arts are healing. They create space for one to connect with themselves which they need that connection to go into whatever it is that they are doing in their life, their work, their hobbies, feeling more connected, more inspiration, more creativity,” said Nichole Rae, creative director for Creative Plains.

Creative Plains hosts two free events on Saturdays every month.