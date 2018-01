Frisco, TX — The North Dakota State University Bison collected their 6th Division 1 FCS title.

They defeated James Madison University 17-13 in the title game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Quarterback Easton Stick was named the games Most Valuable Player.

This is the Bison sixth National Championship in the past seven years and the 14th overall.

