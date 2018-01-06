Child Dies In Moorhead Crash

Two-Year-Old In Vehicle That Was Rear-Ended

A two-year-old boy dies after a four vehicle crash in Moorhead.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Highway 10 East shortly after noon Saturday.

A pickup rear-ended a vehicle with two adults and a two-year-old child in it.

Both vehicles continued eastbound and hit two more cars as they went onto 34th Street.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The child was taken to Sanford Hospital where he died.

The pickup driver did not appear to be impaired.

Names are being withheld.

Charges are expected once the investigation is complete.