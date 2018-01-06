FCS Championship Breakdown: NDSU vs. James Madison

FRISCO, Texas — The 2018 FCS National Championship features a showdown between the top two scoring defenses in the country.

North Dakota State and James Madison are in a rematch from last year’s semifinal in Fargo, N.D.

KVRR Sports anchors Keith Albertson and Jeremy Klein break down the matchup piece by piece to label who has the advantage before Saturday’s kickoff.