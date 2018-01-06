Governor Burgum Congratulates Bison

FRISCO, TX – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after the North Dakota State University Bison football team won a hard-fought 17-13 victory over James Madison University to capture the national title in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.

“Congratulations to NDSU’s players, coaches and fans on an exciting game, an amazing year and an incredible sixth national title in seven years,” Burgum said. “The toughness, character and determination shown by these Bison student-athletes today embodies the hardworking spirit of North Dakotans and is a source of pride and inspiration for the entire state. We’re grateful for the exceptional way they represent our state and the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Go Bison!”

Today’s victory capped a 14-1 season for the Bison, who also won the FCS championship at the end of the 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons.