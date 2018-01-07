FM Ballet Auditions for Brand New Performance…Aladdin!

FARGO, ND — The holiday season is over and now the FM Ballet is kicking performance season back into gear and auditioning dancers for their spring show.

The group will be performing Aladdin and many dancers say they are extremely excited to learn some new music and moves.

Many were surprised when they found out the show will not have any of the Disney music.

The FM Ballet auditioned more than 80 people from ages 6 to 60.

“We’re really excited to have this brand new ballet. It’s exciting to have this opportunity for a non–profit with no activity fee, for people to have this mentoring opportunity to come and dance alongside a professional dance company in town,” said Ariel Wethern, an ambassador and administrator with the FM Ballet.

The performances will be happening in April.