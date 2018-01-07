FM Ballet Auditions for Brand New Performance…Aladdin!

Many were surprised when they found out the show will not have any of the Disney music
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, ND — The holiday season is over and now the FM Ballet is kicking performance season back into gear and auditioning dancers for their spring show.

The group will be performing Aladdin and many dancers say they are extremely excited to learn some new music and moves.

Many were surprised when they found out the show will not have any of the Disney music.

The FM Ballet auditioned more than 80 people from ages 6 to 60.

“We’re really excited to have this brand new ballet. It’s exciting to have this opportunity for a non–profit with no activity fee, for people to have this mentoring opportunity to come and dance alongside a professional dance company in town,” said Ariel Wethern, an ambassador and administrator with the FM Ballet.

The performances will be happening in April.

Related Post

Comedian Bill Engvall in Fargo
Adding a Seventh Show in Sioux Falls, Superstar Ga...
Positive News for Former Fargo Police Officer
Fargo Blues Festival is Back in Town

You Might Like

UND Police Arrest Attempted Sexual Assault Suspect

GRAND FORKS, ND -- UND Police make an arrest in an attempted sexual assault on campus. A 17-year-old male was brought to the Grand Forks County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of sexual assault, criminal trespass and burglary. A female…