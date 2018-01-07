Man Wanted On Five Outstanding Warrants Arrested After Chase

West Fargo Police Tried To Stop Man In Suspected Stolen Vehicle

WEST FARGO, ND — West Fargo officers spot a suspected stolen vehicle and a pursuit begins.

It happened around 1:30 this morning in the 1600 block of 9th Street East.

The vehicle was stopped by a tire deflation device in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue Northwest.

The driver, 42-year-old David Schiebe of Grafton, was arrested on ten charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing.

Schiebe was also wanted on five outstanding warrants.

Schiebe was arrested in September 2015 after another pursuit between Moorhead and Tower City.