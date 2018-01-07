Man Wanted On Five Outstanding Warrants Arrested After Chase West Fargo Police Tried To Stop Man In Suspected Stolen Vehicle January 7, 2018 TJ Nelson, WEST FARGO, ND — West Fargo officers spot a suspected stolen vehicle and a pursuit begins. It happened around 1:30 this morning in the 1600 block of 9th Street East. The vehicle was stopped by a tire deflation device in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue Northwest. The driver, 42-year-old David Schiebe of Grafton, was arrested on ten charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing. Schiebe was also wanted on five outstanding warrants. Schiebe was arrested in September 2015 after another pursuit between Moorhead and Tower City. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Moorhead’s South Park Wading Pool Hosts Annu... Positive News for Former Fargo Police Officer F-M Homeless Coalition Helps Others Break Out of t... Update: Suspect Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt