MSUM Women’s Basketball Defeat the University of Mary, 67-56

MOORHEAD, Minn. – (MSUM Athletics) The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter on its way to a 67-56 win over the University of Mary in action Saturday at the Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

The MSUM men’s basketball team also took the court on Saturday. Junior guard Travaun Coad recorded his second straight double-double tonight but it wasn’t enough as the Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team came up short against University of Mary, 77-65.