NDSU Football: A Storybook Senior Send-Off

The Bison's 20 seniors graduate from NDSU with another FCS Title under their belt
Maria Santora,

FRISCO, Texas — NDSU football’s 17-13 win over James Madison in Saturday’s FCS championship game gave the Bison their 6th national title in the last 7 years.

But long before the herd hoisted the trophy, they agreed that the goal was to send their 20 seniors off with a storybook ending –winning another national title.

Hear what the Bison had to say about their senior squad after that goal was met.

Related Post

NDSU Football Gears up for Spring Practice
Easton Stick and RJ Urzendowski Propel Bison to Vi...
NDSU Preparing for Physical Contest with UNI
Bison Win 6th Division 1 Football Title

You Might Like

UND Police Arrest Attempted Sexual Assault Suspect

GRAND FORKS, ND -- UND Police make an arrest in an attempted sexual assault on campus. A 17-year-old male was brought to the Grand Forks County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of sexual assault, criminal trespass and burglary. A female…