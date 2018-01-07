NDSU Football: A Storybook Senior Send-Off

The Bison's 20 seniors graduate from NDSU with another FCS Title under their belt

FRISCO, Texas — NDSU football’s 17-13 win over James Madison in Saturday’s FCS championship game gave the Bison their 6th national title in the last 7 years.

But long before the herd hoisted the trophy, they agreed that the goal was to send their 20 seniors off with a storybook ending –winning another national title.

Hear what the Bison had to say about their senior squad after that goal was met.