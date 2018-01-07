UND Police Arrest Attempted Sexual Assault Suspect

17-year-old male arrested after female student makes complaint of attempted sexual assault

GRAND FORKS, ND — UND Police make an arrest in an attempted sexual assault on campus.

A 17-year-old male was brought to the Grand Forks County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of sexual assault, criminal trespass and burglary.

A female student in Noren Hall says she woke up to an unknown male in her room who had tried to remove her clothing.

She says he was picked up by another male in the video seen here.

The second suspect has also been identified and charges will be forwarded for review.

If you have any additional information, contact UND Police.