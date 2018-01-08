Bison Championship Merchandise Now Available at the NDSU Bookstore

You can find all of the items being offered online and the store will be filled by the end of the week

FARGO, ND — The Bison football team is back in Fargo after their big win in Texas, but that hasn’t stopped fans from repping their green and gold.

The NDSU bookstore works closely with vendors in the area and has been preparing production of championship merchandise since days before the game.

The minute the Bison won, production started and their store is being filled with new championship items.

“Really exciting because we’re providing so many different fun things for bison nation, for the fans. There’s a lot of items that have become collector’s items throughout the years so we have that opportunity to offer those items as part of their collections,” said Mary Sivertson, the NDSU Bookstore Clothing Buyer.

You can order all of your favorite items online and even pick them up in the bookstore without paying for shipping!