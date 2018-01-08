Former Pro Bowl CB Finnegan Talks his Route from FCS to NFL

Finnegan competed in a Pizza Hut Delivery Challenge during halftime of the FCS National Championship game

FRISCO, Texas — For at least 19 North Dakota State football players, the FCS National Championship game was their final game for the Herd.

A few of them may never play football again, and a few may go on to play professionally.

No one from the state of North Dakota needs reminding that players can succeed at every level after playing at NDSU and the FCS level.

At halftime of the championship game on Saturday, two former FCS standouts competed in a Pizza Hut Delivery Challenge.

Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Terrell Owens and former Pro Bowl cornerback Cortland Finnegan squared off to relive some competition from their playing days.

Finnegan was a seventh-round draft pick from Samford, and T.O. was a third rounder out of Chattanooga.

“Nowadays at places like North Dakota State, they’re putting guys out left and right from all walks,” Finnegan said at the championship game. “If you can play, they’ll find you. You talk about FCS football not getting the love that it should, but you find your guys like Carson Wentz, your guys that are making an impact from FCS schools in the NFL, it’s a big deal. So, it’s a wonderful thing.”

Finnegan won the Delivery Challenge, giving people half-off Pizza Hut pizza on Tuesday, January 8th.