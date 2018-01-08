Frostival: New Offerings

Do you qualify for the Undie Run?

Christmas is over, New Year’s has popped its cork, and Valentine’s Day is a long, long way off on the horizon. We’ve reached the January doldrums of winter, when it seems like we’re so far between festivities there’s not much to look forward to, other than a long winter’s nap until spring thaw.

But behold!!! Off on yonder peak — two weekends from now — is the frozen bonanza, the celebration of all things crisp, cold and refreshing that is Frostival. Designed as a midwinter celebration that shows outsiders to the Fargo-Moorhead area that not everything shuts down or slows down in wintertime in the Upper Midwest, the two-day event is held rain or shine or cold this year on January 26 & 27th.

The festival features both family-friendly and over 18 fun, drinks, dance, winter games, sled races, a frozen fortress and more this year. Some of the new offerings include a Snowga (as in yoga) session and the much-speculated upon and entirely optional Undies Run — although Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau President Charley Johnson discourages the use of long underwear for participants.

Check out his live in-studio interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and find out more.