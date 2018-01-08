Golden Drive Homeless Kids Continues the Season of Giving

A family in West Fargo had a lightshow outside of their house and all donations were given to the Golden Drive

FARGO, ND — The holiday’s season of giving was an exciting time for Golden Drive Homeless Kids.

The show raised over $1,000 which is directly given to Youthworks, along with all the other money raised this year.

Golden Drive presented the check along with boxes and boxes of donations from its Christmas drive.

“I can’t wait for next year. We’re going to make it bigger, we’re going to make it better, we’re going to get more word out there, we’re going to get a bigger check coming in,” said Jennifer Ebens, the light show organizer.

“Next year will be off the hook and we were just delighted. Thank you, thank you so much,” said Sue Baron, with Golden Drive Homeless Kids.

Sue says without the help of the community and her husband, none of this would be possible.