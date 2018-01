HS Basketball Roundup: Deacon Boys, Girls Defeat Fargo North

Deacon Boys improve to 6-3 on the season.

FARGO, N.D. — The Shanley Deacons battled back in the second half to beat Fargo North on Monday night 62-48. The Deacons improve to 6-3 on the season while the Spartans fall to 2-7.

In girls basketball, the Deacons also defeated the Spartans 75-45. Reile Payne led Shanley with 20 points. Hadley Huber chipped in another 18 in the victory.