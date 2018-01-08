Minot Air Force Base to Get Millions in Fleet Upgrades

Nearly $600 million was approved to sustain the existing fleet of ICBMs

MINOT, ND — Senator John Hoeven has secured funding to make improvements to B-52’s at Minot Air Force Base.

The National Defense Authorization Act, signed into law last month, includes over $220 million for upgrades to the B-52 including new engines.

Nearly $600 million was approved to sustain the existing fleet of ICBMs.

Hoeven and General Robin Rand, the Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, talked about the need to ensure the base can support the bomber mission well into the future.

“Because they’re such a big part of what we’re doing right now,” Sen. Hoeven said. “Whether it’s the Korean peninsula, or the fight with ISIS in the Middle East, our men and women from Minot Air Force Base are on the front-lines almost every single day and they’re doing a fabulous job.”

Both Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Defense Secretary James Mattis visited the Minot Air Force Base last September.