Moorhead Police Looking For Man With Guns

Officers responded to reports of the man carrying a long gun and a handgun outside Terrace on the Green apartments in the 1600 block of 20th Street South around 7:30.

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – An armed man is being sought for questioning after he ran from Moorhead police Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of the man carrying a long gun and a handgun outside Terrace on the Green apartments in the 1600 block of 20th Street South around 7:30.

When the man spotted police, he bolted inside the five building complex which is connected by hallways and could not be found during an extensive search.

Police know who the man is and expect he will turn up.

There’s no indication why he was carrying the weapons.