New Year, Same Germs: Doctors Seeing More Flu Cases After the Holidays

FARGO, ND — Many people look forward to the holidays, but spending time with loved ones could be getting you sick.

Doctors say the holidays can always play a factor in the number of flu cases because there are larger numbers of people gathered together in one space.

That means people are exposed to more germs, then go home and take the potential sickness with you.

By that time, people don’t realize they have already exposed others outside of the gathering to the flu.

“If you have a fever or you can’t control your cough, you’re very contagious at that time. Most people are most contagious the two days before they get their illness and then the first two or three days of their illness. A lot of times by the time you know you have influenza, you kind of already spread it to some people,” Said Jamey Jessen, who is a Family Practice Doctor at Sanford South University Urgent Care.

If you do have symptoms of the flu, doctors say it’s best to stay home, get plenty of rest and drink a lot of fluids.