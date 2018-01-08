Stopping the Increase of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

The Native American community in Fargo lost one of their own this year and many other women are stilling missing throughout North Dakota

The community is trying to stop the increase of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

The rate of violent crime for Native Americans is twice the national average.

“It’s really happening right here in Fargo. I think a lot of people just have no clue,” said Lenore King, with the Fargo Native American Commission.

The Fargo Native American Commission is trying to spread awareness of the dangers Native American women face day in and day out.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s a sad reality that we face and that we understand,” said Ruth Buffalo, with the Fargo Native American Commission.

People in the community are stepping up to provide resources to educate the public.

“It’s really hard to help people once they’re a victim. It’s easier to prevent that from ever happening in the first place,” said Whitney Fear, who is a nurse in the area and provided an update on human trafficking statistics.

The statistics are jaw–dropping.

“Only 65% of cases in North Dakota are reported,” Whitney said.

But how do we lover these numbers?

“Brining diverse communities together to find a common ground you know we all want safe communities. Some of us are parents we have children, so this issue is again looking at the safety of our communities and that’s something that everybody can relate to,” Ruth said.

“We just need to make everybody more aware of what’s happening,” Lenore said.

Some commissioners say partnering up with organizations like Youthworks could make all the difference.

“They walk the streets they find these kids,” Lenore said.

They say collaboration should be the main focus.

“Communities are on high alert across the state of North Dakota based off of the recent events of this past year. So communities are banding together and organizing and trying to find solutions to keep their communities safe,” Ruth said.

Ruth says Native American women need to feel appreciated and understood as people.

“The main thing is that they have recourse and is that they will be protected and that they do matter,” Ruth said.

The group has discussed creating a task force for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and the mayor is on board.