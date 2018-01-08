THE BIZ: H&M Apologizes for “Racist” Ad, Verizon Price Hike, Starbucks Lawsuit, American Girl’s GOTY is Out of this World

NATIONAL — American Girl has always known she is a star, but now you can say she’s out of this world.

The 2018 American Girl of the Year is 11-year-old aspiring astronaut, Luciana Vega, who wants to be the first person to walk on Mars.

American Girl has partnered with NASA and says the idea for Luciana came from a desire to encourage young people to pursue careers in space and science.

With Luciana’s Girl of the Year launch, the companies will offer an educational program for third through fifth graders called “Blast Off to Discovery” which will include games, videos and stem-based lesson plans.

STARBUCKS LAWSUIT THROWN OUT

Starbucks could be saying “thanks a latte.”

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit against the company, saying there isn’t enough evidence Starbucks and their employees under-fill drinks.

The coffee chain was accused of fraud and false advertising, saying the cups are too small and employees are forced to use smaller amounts of ingredients in order to cut costs.

VERIZON HIKES UP PRICE OF MOBILE PROTECTION

Verizon Wireless is announcing they are hiking up the cost of their monthly insurance plan, but dropping the deductible on their replacement phones.

The price of “Total Mobile Protection” plan will go from $11 to $13 and take effect for new customers on January 25.

Existing customers will see the change by March 6.

Replacement phone deductibles will drop down to $89 for most cell models.

H&M ISSUES APOLOGY OVER “RACIST” ONLINE ADVERTISEMENT

Clothing company H&M is issuing an apology after complaints over one of their child models.

The company’s website showcased a black child wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the phrase “coolest monkey in the jungle” on the front.

Social media users called the image “racist” and the company removed the ad from the British version of the retailer’s website.

H&M stated the image has been removed and they apologize to anyone they offended.