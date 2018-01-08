Tickets for the Super Bowl Experience Now Available

MINNEAPOLIS — Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis is just under a month away now and final plans are being made for the biggest celebration in Minnesota in years.

The Super Bowl is really a 10-day festival leading up to the big game.

The events will begin on Friday January 26 with concerts on Nicolette Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

It will be led by Idina Menzel singing “Let it Go”, the theme song from “Frozen”, on top of the Verizon Ice Mountain.

The next morning, Super Bowl Experience opens which is an exciting attraction for people of all ages.

“The Super Bowl Experience is in our convention center and that is a wonderful football attraction,” said host committee CEO, Maureen Bausch. “It’s great for the whole family. We want to encourage people to buy their tickets now. They are timed tickets so you get exactly the time you want. It works into your schedule.”

Tickets for the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Genesis at the Minneapolis Convention Center are on sale right now at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets range from $20 to $35.

The event runs from January 27th through February 3rd.