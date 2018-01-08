Body of Missing Man Found In His Home

The incident is still under investigation, but Fargo Police do not suspect any foul play.

(Update) — Fargo Police were called to the home of Derrick Dennis Jacobs on Friday, January 5, 2018.

When they arrived they found the deceased body of Jacobs.

Police say the body of 29 year-old Derrick Jacobs was discovered in the attic of his home on University Drive South.

The incident is still under investigation, but Fargo Police do not suspect any foul play.

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo family says their son has gone missing.

They say Derrick Jacobs was last seen on December 31st around 1:30 a.m. near his home on South University Drive in Fargo.

In a Facebook post, Derrick’s parents say they are worried about him and just want to hear that he is okay.

Police in Fargo have confirmed that they are looking into his disappearance.

If you have any information on Derrick’s whereabouts contact police.