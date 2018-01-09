Honoring Local Law Enforcement and First Responders in Barnesville

Kids from the schools in the area wrote thank you notes that were posted around the room.

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Community members in Barnesville are saying thank you to first responders and local law enforcement for being heroes in the community.

Some of the Barnesville fire department, police department, ambulance, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota DNR were at the celebration.

It was an afternoon filled with treats, conversations and celebration for these everyday heroes.

“I think that’s very important I think to have an opportunity for people to come and talk to us in a different setting, but I think it’s also important for us to have relationships with the community,” said Chief Dean Ernst, with the Barnesville Police Department

This is the second year they held this event and are hoping to continue it in the years to come.