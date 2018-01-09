Avoiding Scams at the NFC Playoff Game

buy tickets with a credit card, never get them from a scalper and never wire someone the money

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — 2018 has been a big year for the Bison and now, the Minnesota Vikings as they get ready to play in the NFC Division Playoff game.

If you’re planning to buy tickets for the game this Sunday, there are a few things you should be aware of before making any final purchases.

A few weeks ago, the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota found more than 100 fraudulent Vikings tickets were sold in Minneapolis.

“They’re good. That’s what we saw a couple weeks ago is that they would get you in the stadium but then the real ticket holder would come in and then you’re being escorted out of the stadium by security,” said Heather Aal with the BBB.

To avoid something like that during this Sunday’s NFC Division Playoff game, Heather Aal, with the BBB, says to only get tickets from the Vikings Ticket Office, Ticketmaster or the NFL TicketExchange.

But they must all be digital and printable.

“Not hardstock tickets. So if somebody offers you hard stock tickets for a playoff game, question their legitimacy,” Aal said.

Only tickets for the Super Bowl will be physical tickets people receive in the mail.

“They have holographic ink on them so like last year’s tickets, when you flipped it over, the number of the Super Bowl, as you turned the ticket, would disappear and reappear,” Aal said.

Some say they expect even more counterfeit tickets to be sold during the Super Bowl.

That’s why they remind all the diehard fans to not let the excitement of their favorite team making it cloud their judgement.

“We’re going to encourage you to really take a deep breath before you buy those tickets. Do that extra couple of minutes of research to ensure that ticket in that section in that row really is about that price,” Aal said. “So you can go onto the Vikings website and look at some of those things.”

The BBB also says to never buy tickets from scalpers, never wire anyone money and to always use your credit card to purchase the tickets because of its built-in fraud protection.

If you do get scammed, you should also contact local law enforcement immediately.

“Let them know that you’ve been scammed, this is what it looks like. This is who you bought it from and see if they can help you recoup any of that money,” Aal said.

People who do get scammed should also report it on the BBB’s Scam Tracker website.