Bison Men’s Basketball Looking to Improve Consistency

NDSU is 9-7 on the season
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU men’s basketball dodged an 0-2 conference start on Saturday by upsetting South Dakota.

The Bison return home this week with match ups against Denver and Oral Roberts. Dave Richman’s team has been plagued with inconsistencies.

Richman wants his team to focus on playing a complete 40 minutes.

“Sometimes I think we get into the mentality that we’re gonna come down and we’re gonna hit that next seven-point shot. The last time I checked, there aren’t that many of those going around unfortunately,” Richman said. “Again, as much as we preach about being a good defensive team, sometimes our bad offense is leading to good offense for our opponents, and that’s something we need to be cognizant of and help our guys understand.”

