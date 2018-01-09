Dent, MN Town of the Week 1-9-18

You Might Like
State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash in Clay County
HAWLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating an early morning crash between an SUV and a semi that happened just south of Hawley. Lieutenant Mark Empting with the Clay County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders arrived at the intersection of…
Clay County Asks for Public Support for Police by Wearing Blue
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Clay County officials are asking their citizens to show support for police. This is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, but the county is celebrating all week. The Clay County Joint Powers…
Healing and Hurt Award Recognizes Those Who Help End Violence and Sexual Assault
FARGO, ND -- The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center is honoring an organization and an individual as recipients of its 2018 Healing the Hurt Award. The award, which recognizes efforts towards ending violence and…
