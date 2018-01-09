Healing and Hurt Award Recognizes Those Who Help End Violence and Sexual Assault

The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center Honors Andrea Berg and Higher Power Automotive Ministries For Their 2018 Award
Jackie Kelly,

FARGO, ND — The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center is honoring an organization and an individual as recipients of its 2018 Healing the Hurt Award.

The award, which recognizes efforts towards ending violence and sexual assault, went out to Andrea Berg and Higher Power Automotive Ministries.

Higher Power is a non-profit that repairs cars for members of the community in need to promote self-sufficiency.

Berg has been a volunteer at the crisis center for the past two years and she says it’s an honor to be recognized by an organization that does so much to help those who are hurting.

“When you haven’t healed from your past, it feels like a wound,” said Berg. “It feels fresh and that healing process can be ugly. It’s hard it’s a lot of work, it’s investing in yourself. But once you’ve healed, that wound becomes a scar and that scar is gorgeous.”

In 2017, The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center helped over 2,600 victims within the area.

