Jon Gruden’s Hiring Could be Good News for NDSU Draft Hopefuls

Gruden referred to North Dakota State as a "five-star operation" when he was in Fargo last April

FARGO, N.D. — Jon Gruden held his introductory press conference as the Oakland Raiders head coach on Tuesday.

Gruden’s hiring could be great news for North Dakota State football players hoping to get taken in the draft, because Gruden has nothing but nice things to say about the University.

“I think what my observation is is that this is not a good program, it’s a great program,” Gruden said at a Fargo Coaches Clinic in April of 2017. “This is a five-star operation, and I think this program – if you’re willing to spend the time to investigate it, look at it, study it – you’ll want to send your kids here to play.”

The Raiders have 11 picks in the 2018 draft, including seven after the fifth round.