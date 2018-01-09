LIVE: ND International Pageant Coming This Weekend

Contestants Ages 10 to 57 Competing for 5 Different Crowns

Miss North Dakota International 2017 Siam Simpfenderfer and pageant co-director Janelle Steinberg join Adam to talk about this year’s pageant.

Women ages 10 to 57 are competing for 5 different crowns.

The two talk about the impact the pageant has on the lives of competitors, and how it helps empower women across the state.

This year’s pageant is Sunday, January 14th at The Stage at Island Park.

You can buy tickets by clicking here.

You can find out more info about the pageant by clicking here.