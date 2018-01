MN Prep Basketball Roundup: Spuds Girls Down St. Cloud Tech

Moorhead Boys Fall to Bemidji

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Spuds girls basketball team defeated St. Cloud Tech 60-35 on Tuesday night. The Spuds improve to 10-5 on the season with the win.

On the boys side, The Spuds were upended by the Bemidji Lumberjacks 73-67. With the loss Moorhead falls to 5-7 on the season.