Senators Hoeven and Heitkamp Introduce Celebration Resolution in Congress for NDSU Football

The football team defeated James Madison on January 6 in Frisco for the national title

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A resolution celebrating NDSU Football’s 6th FCS National Championship title in seven years has been introduced in Congress.

“We recognize and we congratulate all of these incredible players also Coach Klieman and tremendous coaching staff has put in countless hours of practice and preparation,” Senator John Hoeven said. “They have made Bison Nation and all North Dakota proud. Go Bison!”

Senator Hoeven and Senator Heidi Heitkamp both introduced the resolution to honor the Bison.

“The work ethic, commitment, and tradition of its players and coaches both on and off the gridiron truly represent the best of North Dakota,” Senator Heitkamp said. “I also want to thank the fans of Bison Nation for their unwavering dedication to one of North Dakota’s finest athletic programs and for serving as wonderful ambassadors of our state, whether at home or traveling across the country to places like Frisco, Texas.”

