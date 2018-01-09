Water Main Break Slows Morning Commute

FARGO (KFGO) – North University Drive at 7th Avenue has re-opened to traffic after a large water main break.

The break caused quite a mess this morning.

Water from the break on 7th Avenue North near the intersection with University Drive has poured onto University Drive and flooded the University Drive underpass with up to 3 feet of water making it impassable.

Roadblocks are up and Public Works Supervisor Lee Anderson tells KFGO News that means North University Drive at 7th Avenue will be closed for the morning commute. Watch for detour signs.

The water main break was reported shortly before 1 this morning.

Anderson says crews were able to shut down the water break about 4 this morning and water receding but will take several hours and then the icy mess will have to be cleaned up.